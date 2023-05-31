Michael Theodore Kirby, 68, of Mankato, MN passed away on May 29th, 2023 after a short, aggressive battle with leukemia. He was surrounded in love by his family.

Mike lived in Grand Forks 42 years, working at the police department over 30 years, retiring as Deputy Chief of Police. Prior to his time with the GFPD he worked for the police department at the University of North Dakota. Michael served in the United States Air Force, both active and reserve duty, retiring after 29 years as a Chief Master Sergeant.

He met his wife Deb when they were both stationed at MacDill AFB, Florida. They were married 48 years and had two sons, George (Tabitha) and Greg (Anita), along with six grandchildren.

He will be inurned with military honors at Ft. Snelling, Minneapolis, MN in a private family ceremony.

Mike will be deeply missed by family and those who knew him.