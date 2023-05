Michael Lankowicz, 20, of Bemidji, MN died Monday, March 13, 2023.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 at Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial services will also be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Stephen, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.