Jan. 26, 1971 - March 28, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Michael Bjornson, 52, Grand Forks, formerly Saint Thomas, N.D., died Tuesday, March 28, in his home.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., with a prayer service at 5 p.m., Sunday, April 2, at Tollefson Funeral Home in Grafton, N.D. Inurnment will be in the spring in Saint Thomas City Cemetery.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.