Mavis Magnus (formerly McCanna ND) of Fargo ND, born January 10, 1937, to Henry and Selma Nash passed away July 31, 2023.

She attended one room Elk Mount Twp. grade School, Park River High School, and NDSU where she was a proud Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority sister.

Mavis was a mother first, she worked at Larimore Drug, and Larimore Grocery. Assisted husband Neil with Niagara Twp Board responsibilities.

Mavis was proud to be a lifelong member of Elk Valley Church: where she was Baptized, Confirmed, and Married. She coveted her church involvement with Ladies Aid, Sunday School Teaching, numerous Bazaars, and special events.

Mavis relished preparing traditional holiday Norwegian foods, rosemaling (Scandinavian decorative painting), quilting, cross stitch, sewing, and many other hobbies.

Mavis spent the last six years receiving wonderful care from the staff at the Eventide Senior Retirement Community of Fargo.

Devoted wife to Neil Magnus (married August 5, 1956), Loved mother of four children - Kim (Mary) Magnus, Mark (Joyce) Magnus, Bruce (Kaye) Magnus, Renae (Kevin) Mathews. Grandchildren: Corey (Tessa) Magnus, Callie Magnus, Carly (Skyler) Peterson, Matt (Laura) Magnus, Tracy (Jan Nel) Magnus, Vanessa (Michael) Aggen, Aaron (Ashlee) Magnus, Sadie Mathews, Erika Mathews, Ryan Mathews. Great Grand Children: Paige Magnus, Blake Magnus, Eliza Aggen, Davis Aggen, Aria Magnus, and Lainey Peterson. Mavis cherished her time with family. Survived by Sister-in-law Shirley Ann Young and numerous nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by Husband Neil, Father and Mother Henry and Selma Nash, Baby brother Nash, Mother and Father-in-law Katherine and Oscar Magnus, Brother and Sister-in-law Elton and Yvonne Magnus, Brother-in-law Allen Young, Daughter-in-Law Patty Magnus, and Grandson Connor Magnus.

FUNERAL SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, August 7 at Elk Valley Lutheran Church, rural McCanna.

VISITATION: Sunday, August 6 from 4-6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service held in the Bakke Funeral Home of Larimore. Visitation will also be held for one hour prior to the service in the church.

INTERMENT: Elk Valley Church Cemetery.

