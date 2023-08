Jan. 10, 1937 - July 31, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Mavis Magnus, 86, Fargo, formerly McCanna, N.D., died Monday, July 31, in Eventide.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at Bakke Funeral Home in Larimore, N.D. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, at Elk Valley Lutheran Church near McCanna. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Bakke Funeral Home.