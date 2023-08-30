Mavis L. Slettebak

Mavis Lenore Slettebak, 84, was blessed to have lived a long, full life. On August 28, 2023, she was home on the family farm with Les, her husband of 68 years, by her side, when God called her to her Forever Home.

Mavis Harmon was born to Alfred Harmon and Ruth (Overland) Harmon on October 4, 1938, in Northwood, ND. She grew up and attended school in Petersburg, ND. Mavis married Les Slettebak, her high school sweetheart, on May 5, 1955.

She was active in the community, and a lifelong member of Petersburg Lutheran Church. Mavis and Les were Charter Members of Petersburg Curling Club, and greatly enjoyed dancing to polkas and waltzes. Once their children were grown, they enthusiastically followed the activities of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mavis is survived by her husband, Les, Petersburg, ND; 4 daughters and a son: Cindy Gardner, Petersburg, ND; Candice (Bill) Lankford, Colorado Springs, CO; Mark (Jody) Slettebak, Perham, MN; Ellen Stansbury, Buxton, ND; and Nancy Neumann, Grand Forks, ND; 9 grandchildren: Matthew, Emily, & Sarah Lankford; Hope (William) Parks, Aaron Slettebak; Devin (Hannah), Adam (Jenna), & Kyle (Brandee) Monson; Ryan (Melanie) Neumann; 3 great-grandchildren: Bailey & Brayden Neumann, Aelita Monson; sisters, Ricki Landowski & Cheryl (Rano) Ellertson.

Mavis was preceded in death by a son, Bradley; parents, Al & Ruth Harmon; sister, Donna Hildre; brother, Roche Harmon; sons-in-law, Charles Gardner Jr. and Maurice Stansbury Jr.

Mavis will be missed and remembered with love and laughter.

The Memorial Service for Mavis will be held at Petersburg Lutheran Church, Petersburg, ND, on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Petersburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com