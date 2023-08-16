Mavis J. Coen

Mavis Joan (Anderson) Coen passed away at home in Fargo on August 14, 2023. Mavis was born on April 16, 1935, in Fargo, to Clarence and Myrtle (Hartje) Anderson. Raised in St. Thomas, ND, much of her childhood was spent on the Hartje family farm near Glasston, ND, where she formed lifelong memories with her beloved grandparents, Ma and Papa, and too many aunts, uncles, and cousins to count.

Mavis attended Mayville State Teachers College from 1953 to 1957, where she met her husband of sixty-six years, David Allen Coen of Finley, ND. Mavis taught elementary school for more than forty years in Halstad, MN; Larimore, ND; and Valley City, ND. Although Mavis was unfailingly modest, her family wants all to know that she taught thousands of 2nd graders how to read. Her prized and most grateful students were her two children, Angela and Ross, in whom she instilled such a love of learning that both earned advanced degrees and found their way to teach at the university level. Mavis was also a member of P.E.O. Chapter AM in Fargo.

Mavis is survived by her husband, Al, of Fargo; daughter, Angela and son-in-law, Mike Cary, of Grand Forks; son, Ross and daughter-in-law, Jessica Lane, of Everett WA.

Mavis was preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Myrtle Anderson; brother, Harris Hartje, Lake Havasu City, AZ; and brother, Daryl Anderson, Midland MI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sanford Fargo Hospice and the Valley City Public Schools Education Foundation.

A memorial service will take place at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services.

A memorial service will take place at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services.