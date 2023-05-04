Matthew Kinzler

Matthew Ray Kinzler, age 35, beloved son of John and Tammy Kinzler, brother Michal and sister Madisyn, passed away at his home in Moorhead, MN, on Monday, May 1st. He is also survived by his grandmothers, Beverly Kinzler of Grand Forks and Millie Muhs of Fargo and many special Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

He was born in Grand Forks, ND on January 7, 1988. A 2006 graduate of East Grand Forks Senior High School, he attended Jamestown College and graduated from Minnesota State University Moorhead with a Degree in Graphic Arts.

Matthew resided in Moorhead, MN where he worked as a Case Manager for Access of The Red River Valley. He was employed there since his college days, where he provided unwavering loyalty and compassion for his clients.

With his kind loving soul, Matt was a gentle giant who made a difference for his family and friends. He leaves an indelible mark and significant void for all those he touched. Matt had his own sense of creative style, warmth, intelligence, sense of humor and loyalty to his pets, family and friends.

A private celebration of Matthew’s life will take place at a later date. We ask that any memorials be made to Access of the RRV in Matt’s name.

Memories and love abound him - always and forever.

