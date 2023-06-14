MaryAnn “Sis” Weber passed away June 12th, 2023 surrounded by family at her home in Mentor, MN after a battle with leukemia.

Sis was born July 13, 1944 to Susan and Dalton “Sonny” Greenwood in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

In high school Sis met the love of her life, Mark “Butch” Weber at Sacred Heart Catholic School. She was intrigued by his dark hair and wild ways and in 1961 they were married. In November 1961 they welcomed their only child Tami. They served as second parents to Butch’s siblings, Mary Kim, Robbie, and Ruthie. Sissy loved having them as part of her life.

In 1964, Sis and Butch ventured out west where they briefly lived in California before settling in Washington. In 1996, Sis and Butch made their final move back to Minnesota to be closer to family. Sis’s grandchildren, Mark and Kristen Halley, grew up with their fun and spunky grandma. Sis happily welcomed more grandchildren into her life when Mark married Alyssa Morken and Kristen married Nathan Haase.

Throughout Sis’s life, she shared her creativity and artistic side through her work. She styled hair, cut fabric, made floral arrangements, sold books, and waited tables. She always kept a well decorated home, loved fun clothing, and made a mean brandy chicken.

Sis lived a life full of family, friends, and fun. For many years she kept active playing golf and going for long walks. Her home in “The Hood” on Maple Lake was a pit stop for many. She cared so much for everyone in her life and often shared kisses to show her love, which earned her the nickname “Kissy Sissy.”

“Gramma Sissy” loved her latest role of great grandma. She spent valuable time with each of them and gave them many kisses. Audra, Henley, Mara, Alivia, and Hudson will always love their silly and special grandma.

Sis is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mark “Butch”, daughter Tami, son-in-law Sam, grandchildren Mark (Alyssa) Halley, and Kristen (Nathan) Haase, great grandchildren Audra, Henley, Mara, Alivia, and Hudson, and sisters, Marlys Kotraba, and Janice (Don) Mack.

Sis is preceded in death by her parents Sonny and Susan Greenwood, her siblings Delores (Bob) Dircks, James (Audrey) Greenwood, and JoRae (Arnie) Benson. Memorial Service: 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Mentor, MN. Visitation: One hour before the memorial service at the church.

