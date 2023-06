MaryAnn Melberg of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on November 16, 2022. MaryAnn was the daughter of James Russell McDonald and Mary (Green) McDonald of Caledonia, sister to Marilyn (McDonald) Gunderson, wife of Robert Melberg.

A Memorial Gathering with Reception will be held at The Plummer House 308 W Caledonia Ave Hillsboro, ND June 25, 2023 1pm to 3pm.