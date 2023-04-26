Dec. 9, 1938 - April 18, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Mary Louise Vind Lessard, 84, Crookston, Minn., died Tuesday, April 18, in her home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service and time of sharing at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 18, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston. Pastor Greg Isaacson will officiate. All services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery in Crookston.

