Mary Keeling

Mary M. Keeling (89) of Devils Lake passed away peacefully in the company of her children on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in the loving care of Baptist Health and Rehab in Bismarck, ND.

Mary was born in Wales, ND to George and Lorenda (Kroetsch) Fetsch on November 17, 1933. She was the oldest of seven children. Much of her youth was spent helping nurture and raise her younger siblings as well as helping with the work of the farm. She graduated from Wales High School in 1951.

She married George Keeling on Dec 27, 1951. They settled on the Keeling farm near Walhalla, ND. They spent a short time in Milwaukee, before returning to Walhalla, where their family grew. In 1962 they moved to Devils Lake where they raised their children. Mary helped George with his insurance business as well as attaining her own insurance license. George passed away on January 23, 1983.

While Mary stayed home to care for her family, she provided daycare. Mary was employed as a cook at St. Joseph’s School where she became one of the “Kitchen Ladies” who cooked meals from scratch. Her home-made caramel rolls were always a favorite. St. Joseph’s School was a very dear part of her life. They were referred to as family.

Mary enjoyed embroidering, golfing, bowling, playing cards, fishing and pontoon rides. Entertaining friends and family brought joy to her life. But it was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren whom she loved the most. She never tired of their company and always waited for their visits. She was an active in St. Joseph’s Church Parish and a member of several organizations. She loved God and His people.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband; George, her parents; George and Lorenda Fetsch, brothers; Raymond and David Fetsch, brother-in-laws; Rich Hersey, Harvey Keeling, and Don Diemert, sister-in-laws; Nora Hersey, Vivian Keeling, Doris Keeling, Marjorie Keeling and Karen Keeling.

Mary is survived by her children; Morris (Patty) Keeling, Rose (Pete) Nelson, Jane (Randy) Streifel, Dave (Barb) Keeling, Barb (Mark) Stack, Susan (Michael) Haberman, Paul (Melanie) Keeling and Patricia (Todd) Berg. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to Mary’s immediate family she is survived by her brothers and sisters; Don (Anna) Fetsch, Delores (Vernon) Samuelson, Carmie (Emory) Coles and Harvey (Peri) Fetsch. Surviving brother and sisters-in-law are: Marilyn Fetsch, Theodore “Ted” Rowell, Clancy Keeling, Darlene (Keeling) Diemert, Leo Keeling and Jean Ann (Keeling) Rose.

Visitation will be held at Gilbertson’s Funeral Home, 509 U.S. Rte. 2, Devils Lake ND 58301 on Tuesday, July 18 from 5:00 - 7:00PM followed by a prayer service. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, 517 Fourth Street NE, Devils Lake, ND 58301 on Wednesday, July 19 at 10:00AM, followed by interment at the Devils Lake Cemetery. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at https://facebook.com/stjosephdvl/

Memorials can be given to St. Joseph’s School in memory of Mary Keeling.