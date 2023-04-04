Mary Kaye Dufault, 82, of Warren, MN, formerly of Argyle, MN, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.

Mary Kaye Jose was born on September 23, 1940 in Crookston, MN, the daughter of Harvey and Dorothy (Brossoit) Jose. She was raised in Stephen, MN where she graduated from Stephen High School in 1958. After graduation, Mary worked at banks in Stephen, MN and Fargo, ND. On October 28, 1961 she was united in Holy Matrimony to Gerald “Jerry” Dufault. The two of them made their home in rural Argyle where they raised their children and farmed together. Jerry and Mary moved off the farm and into Warren, MN in November 2013. They loved their new “twin home” and talking with wonderful neighbors.

Mary was a member of the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and St. Anne’s Society. She talked often of her time singing in the choir and also the hundreds of pounds of potatoes peeled for the annual church bazaar. Mary enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in activities and sports. She also attended special events of her great grandchildren. Mary’s happy place was in her kitchen and she was known for her love of cooking and baking. Especially her sugar cookies, brownies and homemade pickles. Her grandchildren also loved to guess what Grandma Mary might be cooking for a Sunday dinner or holiday meal; and everyone loved her homemade buns, a/k/a “Grandma’s buns”.

Mary Kaye is survived by her sons, Richard (Karen) Dufault and David (Terri Beth) Dufault; twin daughters, Linda Anderson and Debra (David) Beiswenger. Grandchildren and their families - Amber (Mat) Finch their children Kaden, Oaklie & Dakota Kaye; Austin (Lauren) Dufault and their daughters Palmer & Shay; Zach (Kate) Dufault; Amanda (Coty) Wangen and their daughters Kinsley, Kambree & Keagyn; Chris (Stacy) Dufault and their children Ryken, Riley & Rowdy; Jeremy (Vanessa) Anderson and their children Raegan & Owen; Brian (Courtney) Anderson and their daughter, Lucy; Lynel (Brad) Svir and their children Madison & Nicholas; Andrew Anderson and his son, Justin; Nicole (Brion) Martin and their children Brelee, Braylon & Bryston; and Andrew (Katie) Beiswenger. Siblings - Judy (Denis) McGee; Charles (Lona) Jose; and Jackie (Bruce) Chwialkowski. In-laws - Fern Keohane; Donna (Bob) Heaney; and Marie Bellerud. Many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; son-in-law, Gary Anderson; brothers-in-law Thomas Koehane, Gordon McFarland and Richard Bellerud; and sister-in-law, June McFarland.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Argyle, MN.

VISITATION: One hour prior to Mass.

INTERMENT: St. Rose Catholic Cemetery

