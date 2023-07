June 24, 1954 - July 10, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Mary Jo Olson, 69, Grafton, N.D., died Monday, July 10, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Grafton. Interment will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Elmood or Unity Hospital Foundation in Grafton.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.