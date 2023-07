Dec. 4, 1933 - July 22, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Mary Jane Tollefson, 89, Park River, N.D., died Saturday, July 22, in Good Samaritan Society of Park River.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 29, at Victory Free Lutheran Church in Park River. Burial will be in Edmore Cemetery near Edmore, N.D.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.