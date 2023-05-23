Mary D. Nelson, 73, Grand Forks, ND, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks.

Mary Denise Nyberg was born July 2, 1949, in Grafton, ND, the daughter of Oscar and Dolores (Stevens) Nyberg. She was raised and educated in St. Thomas, ND and graduated from St. Thomas High School. She attended Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks. Mary returned to Grafton where she was employed by the JC Penney Store, Bremer Bank, and then the law firm of Steve Ekman, where she worked until she retired. Mary married Richard Nelson on July 11, 1998, in Grafton. Richard passed away on August 6, 2012. Mary moved to Grand Forks to be closer to family.

Mary is survived by her siblings, Ron (Marilyn) Nyberg, Grand Forks, John “Jackie” Nyberg, Grand Forks, Nancy (John) Czapiewski, Grand Forks, Tom (Diane) Nyberg, Grand Forks, and Greg (Patty) Nyberg, Williston; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, parents, Oscar and Dolores Nyberg and a sister, Judy Wenlund.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Grafton Lutheran Cemetery, Grafton, ND. Memorials are preferred to Valley Senior Living on Columbia. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com