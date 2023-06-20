Dr. Mary Christine Gerszewski, aged 85, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away on May 22, 2023, after a brief illness.

“Chris” was born on April 7, 1938, to James and Grace Jerpe of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The eldest of seven children, Chris graduated from Seton Hill University in 1959 with a bachelor’s degree cum laude in chemistry and then earned an M.A. and Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota in 1971 and 1972. She held teaching assignments in Pennsylvania, California, and as a clinical professor at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine.

Marriage and family were of paramount importance to Chris. She married Dr. Lyle Gerszewski on April 3, 1964, in Fontana, California, and they returned to Lyle’s home in Grand Forks, North Dakota. They were blessed with two wonderful sons, David and Dean. Chris was always delighted to participate in the boys’ school and sports activities. She enjoyed her home and hobbies of gardening, quilting, reading, hiking, international travel, and painting. Throughout their lives, Lyle and Chris indulged their wanderlust tendencies, enjoying adventures in many international and domestic destinations, often taking the children with them.

Mary Christine is survived by her beloved husband Lyle and sons David (Anne) and Dean (Kathryn), both of Chandler, Arizona; siblings John (Mary) of California, Andrew of Pennsylvania, and Johanna of Kentucky; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

Chris was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Eric Jerpe, James Jerpe, and Anna Lisa Mercho; brothers-in-law Joseph Gerszewski, Herman Schuster, Warnie Ray Nelson, and John Mercho; sisters-in-law Gail Jerpe and Leona Schuster; niece and nephews Dean Schuster, Elizabeth Mercho, and Christopher Jerpe. Funeral services and interment will be on Saturday, June 24th, at 11 a.m., at St. Stanislaus Church in Warsaw, North Dakota.