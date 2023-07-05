Mary “Betty” Thompson

Mary Elizabeth Thompson, ‘Betty’, passed away on March 9, 2023, at the Grand Forks hospital. She was eighty-seven. A memorial to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks on Sunday, July 16 at 2:00. A reception will follow.

Betty was born in Crookston, MN on February 24, 1936, to Gladys (Moan) and Earl Sullivan.

She married Gene C. Thompson in 1958. They lived on a farm north of East Grand Forks and had three children: Bart, Clay, and Jill. She was divorced in 1981 and went to work for Target setting up displays before retiring. Betty is survived by two children, Clay (Janell) Thompson, East Grand Forks, MN and Jillian Thompson, Bemidji, MN, grandchildren Cyle (Abby Geriox) Thompson, Jamestown, ND, and Chantel (Andrew) Carlson, Phoenix, AZ, sisters-in-law Sharen Thureen, Charlotte Sullivan, Joann Markland and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her son, Bart, brother Billy, and sister Connie.