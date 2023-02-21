Mary Anne Tupa, age 96, of Grand Forks, ND passed away in her home in Grand Forks on Sunday, February 19, 2023. Family members were gathered around her at the time of her death.

Mary Anne Vanyo was born on June 29, 1926, near Tabor, MN in Polk County to Andrew and Anna (Yurko) Vanyo. She attended and graduated from Alvarado High School in 1945. Mary Anne enrolled at St. Joseph School of Nursing in Grand Forks and received her nurses cap on December 31, 1945. Mary Anne married the love of her life, Herman Eugene Tupa, on October 21, 1947, in Grafton, ND. They resided in Grand Forks where they were proud parents of 11 children. Mary Anne was a devoted wife and mother. She always provided love and support for her family. She loved to cook and kept her home immaculate. While during her housework you could always hear her singing. Mary Anne’s Catholic faith was inspirational and enduring.

Mary Anne was a charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church where she played the organ and piano regularly from 1959 to 2021. She also performed at many special occasions and events. Mary Anne was an active member of the Altar Society, Catholic Daughters, a den leader, and a choir member. She was very active in the Holy Family Church Christmas Tea.

Mary Anne enjoyed her time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling with Herman in their motor home. Mary Anne was proud to say she had visited the northern and southern most points of the US, including Alaska and Hawaii. She traveled extensively through Canada, Europe, and Australia. Her travels also included the Holy Land and Greece. Mary Anne was proud of her Slovak heritage. She enjoyed listening and dancing to good old-time music. Another favorite pastime was being involved in a good game of cards. She will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Virginia) of Grand Forks, ND and their children, Brendan, Jill and Robert; daughter, Dianne of Woodbury, MN and her children, Jason and Alyssa; daughter, Janice (Kenneth) Wash of Olathe, KS and their children, Jacqueline, Christine and Jordan; son, Patrick of Fargo, ND and his children, Tyler and Andrea; son, Francis of Fargo, ND and his children, Sara, Ashley, and Jacey; son, Bradley (Cheryl) of Fisher, MN and their children, Jonathan, and Ryan; son, Michael (Teri) of Fargo, ND and their children, Amy, Jay Paul and Cassie; son, Donald (Leta) of Bismarck, ND and their children, Heidi and McKenzie; son, James (Nancy) of Grand Forks, ND and their children, Katie, Bryan and Mark; daughter, Karen of Grand Forks, ND and her child, Jamie; son, Paul (Lisa) of Fargo, ND and their children, Morgan and Sophia; 42 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews; cousins and a sister-in-law, Judy (Vanyo) Hoffman.

Mary Anne was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman; sisters, Monica Novak, Mildred Novak, Irene Pribula, Dorothy Kovar and Elvern Vanyo; her brothers, Anthony Vanyo and Andrew Vanyo and a daughter-in-law, Beth (Frank) Tupa.

Mass of Christian Burial: 1:00 pm, Friday, February 24, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND. To view the Mass of Christian Burial, please go to https://www.holyfamilygf.org.

Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, with a 7:00 p.m. vigil service at Holy Family Catholic Church.

Burial: In the spring at Calvary North Catholic Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

