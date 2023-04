Aug. 13, 1923 - April 15, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Mary A. Fontaine, 99, Grand Forks, N.D., died Saturday, April 15, in Valley Senior Living on Columbia.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Thursday, April 20, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Burial will be in the spring in Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.