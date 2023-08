June 7, 1943 - Aug. 10, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Marvin Roller, 80, Fargo, N.D., died Thursday, Aug. 10, in Eventide Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Mayville, N.D. Burial will be in Mayville Cemetery. Military honors provided by May~Port Honor Guard and North Dakota Military Funeral Honors.

Arrangements by Baker Funeral Home.