Marsha J. Spencer, age 82, passed away after a brief illness on February 11, 2023 at her home in East Grand Forks, MN, surrounded by her family.

Marsha Jeanne Hodge was born July 5, 1940 in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of Orville & Foy (Recknagel) Hodge. She was a lifelong resident of East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School in 1958. On December 3, 1966, she married Fred C. Spencer, III in East Grand Forks. Marsha worked all of her adult life in the Grand Forks area in medical records and insurance claims departments. She started her employment with Dr. Ralph Leigh in Grand Forks in October of 1959 and 10 years later in 1969, she joined the Valley Medical Clinic in downtown Grand Forks. She eventually joined Altru Health Systems and retired in July of 2000.

Marsha loved fishing and being outdoors, but especially enjoyed her time at their lake cabin at Island Lake near Lengby, MN. She was an avid sports fan, loved watching, attending, and cheering for all her children’s and grandchildren’s sports activities. Marsha also loved yard work, reading, working puzzles, traveling, and spending time with family & friends. She was a kindhearted, generous, loving person who will be sorely missed.

Marsha is survived by her husband of 56 years, Fred Spencer; son, Fred, Jr. (Lisa) Spencer of East Grand Forks; daughter, Jeanne (Scott) Peterson of Thompson, ND; grandchildren, Lindsey (Chris) Pickard of Whitefish, MT, Brandon (Rachel Rodriguez) Peterson of East Grand Forks, Brett (Haunani) Peterson of Grand Forks, Kade Spencer of Grand Forks, and Logan Spencer of East Grand Forks; great-grandchildren: Alivia and Theodore Pickard, Levi, Gage, and Parker Peterson; sister, Dory Spicer of Anaheim, CA; brother, Sande (Sue) Hodge of Grand Forks; and several nieces & nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dennis, Kenneth, Orville, and Donald “Skip” Hodge; and sisters, Phyllis Bohlman and Carla Hodge. Celebration of Life is Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN, with Visitation at 2:00PM and Memorial Service at 3:00PM. Service will be livestreamed on Marsha’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com. Following the service, family & friends are invited to a fellowship gathering at the VFW Club in East Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks (218)773-2971