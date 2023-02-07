Marlys M. Miller

Marlys Mary Miller, 89, of Minto, ND, passed away on the early morning of February 1, 2023, at Valley Senior Living, Grand Forks ND, where she resided since June 2021.

Marlys was born on October 10th, 1933, in Grafton, ND. She was the oldest child of John C., Sr. and Agnes S. (Kadlec) Peterka. Marlys attended grade school at St. Alphonse Academy in Oakwood, ND and graduated from Grafton High School in 1951. At age 17, she was crowned Grafton Days Queen.

Following high school, she moved to Fargo, ND where she worked as an operator at Bell Telephone Company.

Marlys first laid eyes on her future husband of 57 years when he returned home from the Korean Conflict in 1954. Marlys and John D. Miller Sr. were married on September 1, 1956, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Grafton, ND. The couple lived on the Miller family farm near Forest River, ND, before moving to CA. Soon after, they moved back to North Dakota and called Minto “home”.

Marlys was a devout Catholic, whose faith and devotion to the Blessed Mother was a part of her daily life. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Altar Society and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a leader of the local 4H Club for some time.

Marlys loved spending time in her flower gardens, bird watching and baking. Her oatmeal cookies were often a family request along with her potato and shrimp salads. She enjoyed playing cards and working on puzzles, especially with her grandkids. She never passed up a Dairy Queen when the opportunity arose. She loved traveling to AZ with J.D. during the winter months.

Marlys is survived by her children: Connie (Dan) Syrup, Grand Forks, ND; Kelly (Brian) Schanilec, Forest River, ND; John (Dawn) Miller, Jr., Minto, ND; Mary (Brian) Schuster, Minto, ND; Anthony (Kimberly) Miller, Grand Forks, ND; Katie (Gerard) Marino, Boston, MA; brother John (Bunnie) Peterka Jr., Veseleyville, ND; brothers-in-law Patrick Murphy, Springdale, AK and James (Jim) Miller of Ontario, CA., 32 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.D.; son, Gregory “Guy” Miller; her sisters Karen Croaker, Rosalie Murphy, Jo Ellen Hamilton, and Mary “Kris” Peterka.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the St. Gianna and Pietro Molla Maternity Home, Warsaw, ND; Sacred Heart Cemetery Fund, Minto, ND; Minto Fire and Rescue.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Minto. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery of Minto in the spring.

An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.