Mark Skjoiten

Mark Alan Skjoiten, 49, of Hatton, ND, died unexpectedly at home of cardiac arrest on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Hatton. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at the Hatton Prairie Village Chapel in Hatton.

Mark was born April 23, 1974, in Grand Forks to Lynn and Ann Marie (Krause) Skjoiten. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church in Hatton. While Mark was growing up, family memories were created during summer camping in Detroit Lakes, trips to Walnut Grove, MN to visit mom’s relatives, and a month-long road trip to the west coast. After graduating from Hatton High School in 1992, Mark attended Mayville State University for 2 years. He then worked at Tractor Supply Company (TSC) in Grand Forks where he was a dedicated employee who took pride in helping the store and community during the Flood of 1997. In 2000, he earned a degree in Farm Management from Northwest Technical College in East Grand Forks.

From a very young age, Mark was a farmer at heart, always anxious to get home after school to work on the farm alongside his parents. For the past 25 years, he has worked on his cousin David Skjoiten’s farm while also operating the family farm with our father. Mark was an avid collector of farm toys. He enjoyed attending toy shows all over the tri-state area and had a large collection of tractors. He liked visiting with friends and spending time with his nieces and nephew, who he loved so much. They have fond memories of four-wheeler rides, pushes on the tire swing, playing fetch with the dog, and trips to town for ice cream with Uncle Marko.

Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend, who will be dearly missed. Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a toddler, he handled his condition with dignity and privacy his entire life.

He is survived by his father, Lynn Skjoiten of Hatton; sister Lynda (Michael) Hartwig of Albany, MN; brother Larry (Cheryl) Skjoiten of Hankinson; nieces Shelby Hartwig of Litchfield, MN; Katelyn Hartwig of Albany; Samantha Skjoiten of Fargo; and nephew Branden Skjoiten of Hankinson; aunts Mae Larson of Savage, MN; Dorothy Skjoiten of Hatton, ND; and Coralyn (Russ) Morris of Lakeville, MN; along with several cousins and his dog Leo.

Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Marie Skjoiten in 2006; aunts and uncles Paul & Norma Skjoiten, Glenn Skjoiten, Alton Larson, and Sharon & Randy Nelson; grandparents Gustav & Myrtle Skjoiten and Arthur & Rose Krause. Mark was a quiet, kind and caring man with a big heart for his family, friends, and the farm. Blessed be his memory and his heavenly reunion with his dear mother Ann.

