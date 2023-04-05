Mark Leonard, 44, formerly of East Grand Forks, passed away unexpectedly from post surgery complications at Loma Linda, CA, on February 17, 2023. Mark was born June 13, 1978, at Grand Forks; the son of Don and Pat Leonard. He graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High in 1997, and received his bachelor’s degree in music education from the University of North Dakota. After which he chased the love of his life, the former Jill Dekkers to California, whom he married on July 19, 2003.

Once there, Mark worked as a high school band instructor, and enjoyed being a part of God’s Kids working with orphanages in Africa, Thailand and Mexico. He earned a Master’s Degree in marketing from California State San Bernardino and was instrumental in starting a new college. Mark had his own marketing firm and freelance photography business and was active in both until his death.

Mark is survived by his wife, Jill, and daughters, Madelyn, Mackenzie and Katelyn, all of Beaumont, CA, his father, Don, and sister, Cit Mae, of East Grand Forks, and brother, Doug (Corrine) of Blaine, MN; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pat.

A celebration of Mark’s life was held March 10, 2023, at The River Christian Reformed Church in Redlands, CA. An informal afternoon of rememberance is planned for the Grape Mill Winery in East Grand Forks on July 15, 2023, Specific details are not complete.