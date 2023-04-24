Mark Jensen

Mark Roland Jensen passed away on April 17, 2023, at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND, with his younger brother, Joel, by his side. Mark was born on November 22, 1954, in Cooperstown, ND, to Marian (Herigstad) and Martin Jensen. He grew up and attended school in Sharon, ND, and participated in band (coronet), chorus, basketball, football, and track. Mark had a remarkable sense of humor and an appreciation for puns.

Mark studied electrical engineering at NDSU (1972-1975), then switched to the North Dakota State School of Science (1975-1977), and Moorpark College (1977-1979) earning A.A.S. in Electrical Technology. He also studied computer science at L.A. Pierce College.

He was an Electronic Technician for Anadex Inc. in Chatsworth, CA; Callan Data Systems, Westlake Village, CA; Johnson Controls, Rapid City, SD; the gaming industry, and Hutchinson Technology, Sioux Falls, SD. He enjoyed his time in CA and SD, and moved to Fargo, ND, in 2015.

He is survived by three brothers: John (Linda) Jensen, Sharon, ND; David Jensen, Sharon, ND; and Joel (Lauren) Jensen, Golden Valley, MN. He is also survived by a niece, Rachel Nieting, San Diego, CA, and her daughters Kaylee and Karina; a nephew, Matthew Harris, Phoenix, AZ; step-niece, Tessa Bride, Moorhead, MN, and her sons Lincoln and Preston; Uncle Frank Lusson, Madison, WI; and by numerous cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Sharon Community Center in Sharon, ND.

Online guestbook is available at www.bildenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made with Bilden-Askew Funeral Home, Northwood, ND.