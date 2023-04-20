Mark D. Delisle

Mark Delisle, 64, of East Grand Forks, passed away, Tuesday, April 18, 2023 surrounded by his family at home.

Mark David Delisle was born May 28,1958 in Grand Forks, ND to Duane and Mary Joan (Myhra) Delisle. He grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1976. After that he attended North Dakota State School of Science. He married Cathy Gust in East Grand Forks and they had two children, Brooke and Chris. Later he married Debbie Nelson in Oslo, and they had three children, Tanner and twins Madison and Mackenzie. Along with his brother Mike, Mark owned and operated Mayo Manufacturing in East Grand Forks working there his entire life. Mark and Mike are the third generation of Delisles to run the family business that was founded by their Grandfather and then continued by their Father before them. When Mark was younger, he enjoyed lake life with his family, snowmobiling and golf. He had a larger than life personality and sense of humor that he loved to share while socializing with people. Although Mark would deny it, he will greatly miss Nuka the German Shepard.

Mark is survived by his five children, Brooke (David) Gouin of Wilmington, NC, Chris Delisle, Tanner, Delisle, Madison Delisle and Mackenzie Delisle all of East Grand Forks; brothers Michael (Mary Ann) Delisle of Grand Forks, David Delisle of East Grand Forks; sister Stephanie (Brad) Johnson of Siren, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents Duane and Mary Joan Delisle and sister Susan Higginbotham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kem Shrine.

VISITATION: 5:00-6:30 PM, Friday, April 21, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721 followed by a PRAYER SERVICE at 6:30.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 22, 2023 also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of East Grand Forks. VISITATION will also be held one hour prior to the Mass. Mass will be live-streamed at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks at a later time.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN