May 14, 1931 - July 9, 2023

WALES, N.D. - Marion Bartel, 92, Wales, N.D., died Sunday, July 9, in her home.

Visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at Swiss Mennonite Church in Alsen, N.D.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon, N.D.