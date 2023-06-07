Marilyn Nisbet

Marilyn Joy Nisbet went to her eternal home on Sunday, June 4. At her side was her beloved daughter, Michelle Joy.

Marilyn Joy Forde was born May 11, 1937, in Bemidji. Her parents were Bennie and Gladys (Gisvold) Forde. She attended the Bemidji school system graduating from Bemidji High School in 1955. Marilyn graduated from Bemidji State University in 1959 with a Bachelor’s degree in education. While going to college she worked at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji as a secretary. She was a member of the church choir that was invited to sing at several churches in the area. She also sang for weddings with her beautiful voice. Upon graduating from college, Marilyn started her teaching career. She taught Business Education in the Blackduck, Silver Bay, and Anoka school districts. While teaching in the Anoka school district, Marilyn was introduced to the love of her life by a long-time friend Emelie Femrite. Marilyn Forde and John Nisbet married August 7, 1965, in Bemidji Minnesota. They were blessed with 46 wonderful years. They have two children, Michael John and Michelle Joy. These three people were special blessings to Marilyn, as she told them numerous times. Marilyn was a very loving, caring wife and mom. She was known as an intelligent, dignified, humorous, caring, and loving woman to all and especially her family.

Upon retirement from teaching, Marilyn started her new calling as a wonderful, caring, and giving mom raising her two children. John and Marilyn resided in East Grand Forks until 2011 when they moved to Brooklyn Park, MN, to be near their daughter, Michelle. Marilyn lived 12 years in the home that she and John built after John passed in 2012. She loved her home dearly. Marilyn was known for her amazing decorating skills as evidenced by the beauty of her home. Marilyn was also known by all as a classy lady and was always dressed in impeccable fashion.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Thomas, amazing son, Michael John, parents, Bennie and Gladys Forde, brother Robert (Barbara) Forde, several aunts and uncles, and her special kid with fur, the family dog “Koti”. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle, Maple Grove, MN and several of her loving cousins. Marilyn will always be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and fashion sense. She was a friend to all. Thank you from Michelle for everyone’s kindness.

Funeral Services will be held at First Lutheran Church 900 Bemidji Ave N., Bemidji, MN on Monday, June 12. Visitation will be 10:00 am-11:00 am and services at 11:00am. Interment will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Bemidji, MN. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.