Marilyn “Jacki” Halldorson, 80, of Mountain, ND, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2023, at the Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Celebration of life will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Mountain Community Center, Mountain, ND. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mountain Community Center.

Jacki is survived by her husband, William; children: Shelly Dubourt, Wendy Thronsedt, Tamy “TJ” (Ron) Cardino, Billy Halldorson; grandchildren: Shaun (Bonnie) Reimer, Bryce Reimer, Tyler Reimer (Jessica Bohn), Alex (Haley) Dubourt, Melissa Vatnsdal (John Wentzlaff), Toni Thronsedt (Stephen Sanford), Cody Thronsedt (Brooke Eagan), Will Halldorson, Marcus Halldorson; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Online obituary and guestbook available at www.askewfuneralhome.com