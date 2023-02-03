Marilyn I. Johnson, 91, Grand Forks, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Valley Senior Living on Columbia.

Marilyn Ione Johnson, the daughter of Selmer and Emma (Stenseng) Johnson, was born on February 21, 1931 at Bagley, Minnesota. Her early education was in schools in Minnesota and North Dakota. She graduated from Larimore High School in 1947. She married Julian Johnson in 1948. They lived in the Niagara, North Dakota area. She was employed at the Woolworth Store in Grand Forks, the grocery store at Niagara, and worked at Simplot in Grand Forks for 20 years before she retired.

Marilyn enjoyed making rugs on a loom, embroidering dish towels, and gardening. In recent years she lived at Tufte Manor, Parkwood Place, and the last two years at Valley Senior Living on Columbia.

Marilyn is survived by a brother, Dwight Johnson (Peggy), Petersburg, ND; daughter-in-law, Leslie Johnson, Devils Lake, ND; a granddaughter, Danika Johnson, Reynolds, ND; step-grandchildren, Adria Litzinger (Dustin), and Paige Krause (Dave); grandchildren, Judd Wolfe (Melanie), Cayden Braaten, Cooper Braaten, Ryder Litzinger, Everett Kraus, Isaac Kraus, Radley LItzinger and Roegan Litzinger; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, sons, LeRoy and Les, a brother Jerry, a sister Shirley Voelker, and a granddaughter, Dayviene Wolfe.

Memorial Services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd St., Grand Forks. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Elk Valley Cemetery, Rural McCanna, ND at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Elk Valley Cemetery Fund.

