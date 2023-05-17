Marilyn Evenson, 74, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at her home in Grand Forks, ND.

Marilyn Margaret (Bachellor) Evenson was born January 3rd, 1948, in Grand Forks, ND, to Roy and Betty (Salem) Bachellor. She graduated in 1966 from St. James High School and studied psychology at the University of North Dakota. After several years staying home to raise her young children, Marilyn rejoined the workforce as a retail manager, before switching to a successful career in real estate, earning Rookie of the Year in her first year.

Marilyn had a passion for flowers, gardening, and all the beauty of nature, and anxiously awaited spring each year, so she could get out into the sun and tend to her roses and other plants, often with her pets, or “fur babies”, by her side. Marilyn was devoted to her pets, especially her little Shih Tzu, Callie, who was her constant companion for the last 14 years.

Marilyn was an avid consumer of news and closely followed current events. She enjoyed debating the issues of the day and loved a heated political discussion. She also cared deeply, was generous in her thoughts and actions, and felt true gratitude at the generosity of others. She could be moved to tears by a simple act of kindness that others might take for granted.

Marilyn faced several health challenges, which in the latter years of her life limited her mobility and activities, but she never gave up, always maintained her independence and positive outlook, and continued to tend her garden and enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like a cup of tea, a sweet treat, and a good conversation with friends and family.

Marilyn is survived by her son Nathan Richard Evenson of Las Vegas, NV, daughter Tiffany Michele Evenson of West Fargo, ND, her siblings Richard Bachellor of Glyndon, MN, and Michele (Robert) Laidlaw of Grand Forks, ND, and many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Betty, and sister-in-law Gail (Glaser) Bachellor.

Marilyn will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who were blessed to know her. She lives on forever in all our hearts.

A memorial service will be 1pm June 5th at Amundson Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.