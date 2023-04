April 4, 1929 - April 13, 2023

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Marilyn Bennett, 94, Warren, Minn., died Thursday, April 13, in Pelican Landing.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 21, at DuBore Funeral Home in Warren. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at Grace United Methodist Church in Warren. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.