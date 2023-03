Sept. 9, 1940 - March 4, 2023

REYNOLDS, N.D. - Marie L. Anderson, 82, Reynolds, N.D., died Saturday, March 4, in her home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 9, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Reynolds. Burial will be in the spring in St. Benedict’s Catholic Cemetery in Crary, N.D.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.