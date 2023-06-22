Marie K. Halvorson

Marie Halvorson, age 96, of rural Lakota, ND died Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at home on the family farm, surrounded by her family.

Marie Katherine (Kober) Halvorson was born June 8, 1927 at home on the family farm outside Park City, MT to Lewin and Elizabeth (Walter) Kober. She grew up on the farm and graduated from Park City high school. From high school she went on to MSU in Bozeman, MT where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. While working as a Charge Nurse at Deaconess Hospital, now the Billings Clinic, in Billings, MT, Marie met Arthur Halvorson and they were married on September 2, 1950 at St. Patrick’s Rectory in Billings, a union that lasted 69 years. As newlyweds they lived for a time in Billings before moving to North Dakota to begin a life of farming. After her children reached a certain age, Marie returned to nursing, working for a number of years as Director of Nursing at the Gronna Home in Lakota. Although she would never admit it, Marie was a role model to many who worked there.

Marie was a member of St. Mary’s church in Lakota, where she taught CCD and was active in Altar Society. Marie was also a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the iconic, sometimes boisterous, and always creative, Illinois Homemakers’ Club. It was there, as a new arrival to the township, that Marie made special life-long friends.

Marie was a long-suffering fan of the Minnesota Twins, a team whose statistics she could recite, even when they only served to show why the team was doing poorly. For Marie there was always next year and a team, any team, despite a lowly record, still needed to be cheered on.

Marie came late to golf, a sport she enjoyed playing when she and Art spent their winters in Yuma, AZ. She was the first in her family to make a hole-in-one. She went on to make a second before her health made her give the game up. She was fond of saying to her golfing sons, “I may not have a nice golf swing, but I’ve got more holes-in-one than you!” Marie had a competitive spirit, as her grandkids who engaged her in scrabble and her whist opponents could tell you.

Marie played piano by ear, for a time took part in a bowling league, and enjoyed collecting Shirley Temple dolls. Marie was a good cook, known for serving up generous portions, but to her there was nothing better than a simple juicy hamburger with a side of onion rings, followed by a small bowl of strawberry ice cream.

Marie’s greatest enjoyment in life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They adored her as much as she indulged them. They saw in her a gentle spirit, whose faith ran deep, a caring woman who reached out to others through her countless card writing and phone calls.

Marie is survived by her children, Rodney Halvorson, Laurel, MT, Lawrence (Mary Anne) Halvorson, Billings, MT, Judy Halvorson Holzman, Lakota, ND, Cindy (Jeff) Ritteman, Lakota, ND, and Eric (Tracy) Halvorson, Springfield, MO; grandchildren, Alyssa (Joe) Wright, Sheridan, WY, Sarah Halvorson, Scottsdale, AZ, Andrew (Melanie) Halvorson, Chagrin Falls, OH, Mathew (Mary) Halvorson, Billings MT, Dane (Danielle) Halvorson, Los Angeles, CA, Mark Halvorson, Billings, MT, Kate (Steven) Hicks, Houston, TX, Paul (Debbie) Holzman, Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thomas (Ashley) Ritteman, Fargo, ND, Jacob (Chelsea) Ritteman, Queen Creek, AZ, Caleb (Carista) Ritteman, Bismarck, ND, and Elizabeth (Adam) Huggins, Springfield, MO; great-grandchildren, Austin Wright, Gabriella Wright, Beatrice Halvorson, Stella Halvorson, Robin Halvorson, Fiel Hicks, Florence Hicks, Jeremiah Hicks, Kober Hicks, Josephine Holzman, Millie Holzman, Titus Ritteman, Adelida Ritteman, Leo Ritteman, Gracie Benesh, Arianna Huggins, Kaiden Huggins, Kassidy Lacey, and Grayson Lacey; brothers-in-law, Aloyus (Arlene) Halvorson and Murill Halvorson; sisters-in-law, Carol Halvorson and Marie Halvorson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Art; daughter-in-law, Linda (Voiles) Halvorson; great grandchild, Eric Richard Huggins; siblings, Tom (Mary) Kober, Albert (Jan) Kober, Gertrude Kober, Johnny (Marge) Kober, and Arnold (Ida) Kober; brothers-in-law, LaVern (Jean) Halvorson, Dennis (Sylvia) Halvorson, Terrence Halvorson, and Daniel Halvorson; sister-in-law, Liv Halvorson; nephews, Randy Halvorson, Duke Kober, and Steve Krech.

The Funeral Mass for Marie will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Lakota, ND, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Lakota Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at the Church on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Lakota Cemetery or the Lakota Ambulance. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com