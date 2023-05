May 7, 1965 - Feb. 8, 2023

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. - Marie F. Schwan, 57, Devils Lake, N.D., died Wednesday, Feb. 8, in her home.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 22, at St. Lawrence of O’Toole Catholic Church in Michigan, N.D. Interment will be in Michigan Cemetery.

