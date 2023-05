May 6, 1939 - May 27, 2023

MCINTOSH, Minn. - Marian Larson, 84, Fosston, Minn., died Saturday, May 27, in McIntosh Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, at Carlin Funeral Home in Fosston. A reviewal will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, at Hope Lutheran Church in Fosston. The Rev. John Ragan will officiate. Interment will be in Poplar River Cemetery in Fosston.

Arrangements by Carlin Family Funeral Service.