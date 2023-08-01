Margaret  Schorsch

Margaret (Herberholz) Schorsch, 91, formerly of Havelock, New England, Mandan, McVille and Bismarck, passed away of natural causes at Country House in Dickinson, North Dakota on July 17, 2023.

Margaret, daughter of Joseph F. and Emily (Jung) Herberholz, was born on June 9, 1932. Margaret married Floyd Schorsch, in September of 1950 and they began their married life together on the Peter Mesling (Floyd’s grandfather) homestead where they raised Angus cattle and spring wheat. In 1968, the family moved to Mandan, North Dakota while Floyd attended Capital Commercial College. In June of 1969 Margaret and the family moved to McVille, ND, where Floyd and later Margaret, both worked at Ed Richter’s McVille State Bank.

Margaret and Floyd retired from the bank in 1990 and moved to Bismarck where they enjoyed retirement at their cabin on Wolf Creek of Lake Sakakawea. As age and health demanded, they sold the cabin and returned full time to Bismarck. Floyd passed away in 2013 and Margaret entered care at Country House in Dickinson in 2020.

Margaret is survived by her children; Kerry (Marian) Schorsch, New England, Pam (Neil) Kostelecky, Bismarck; grandchildren Jack (Caroline) Schorsch of The Hague, Netherlands, Joe (Ashley) Schorsch of Fort Collins, Colorado, Joel (Heather) Kostelecky of Bismarck, Dr. Eve (Dave Albrecht) Kostelecky of Mandan; great grandchildren, Isabella, Jack Jr. and Eloise Schorsch, Mallory and Madison Kostelecky, Ivory and Alex Albrecht, numerous nieces and nephews. Siblings and in-laws, Virginia (Jim) Zoller of Bismarck, Betty Herberholz of Dickinson, Bev and Monte Strand of Regent, Frank Herberholz of Mandan, Joe A. and Carol Herberholz of New England, Bernard and Ginny Herberholz of St. Paul MN, Bill of Washington, sister in-law Francis Hanstad. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Schorsch; daughter Terry Jo (Richard) Voss; grandson Patrick Anthony Schorsch; parents, Joe F. and Emily (Jung) Herberholz; siblings, Josephine (John) Good, Mike, Magdalen (Edwin) Schorsch, Mary (Lee) Offutt, infant brothers Peter, Joseph, Robert “Bobby”; sisters-in-law Dorothy Herberholz; Blanche Herberholz, Loraine Selinger, brothers-in-law Edwin Schorsch, Donald Schorsch, John Good, Chuck Burtts, Jim Zoller. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.

