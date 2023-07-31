March 8, 1935 - July 30, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Margaret L. Gilbertson, 88, Grand Forks, N.D., died Sunday, July 30, in Valley Senior Living on 42nd.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 3, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Burial will be in Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.