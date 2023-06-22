Margaret L. Brokke, 102, of East Grand Forks, passed away at Valley Transitions of Grand Forks.

Margaret was born March 23, 1921 in McIntosh, MN to parents Peter and Olga (Scheie) Husby. She graduated from McIntosh High School and attended Aakers Business College. She married Ray Brokke June 8, 1944 and they made their home in East Grand Forks. She was a secretary for the MN DVR for several years.

She is survived by sons Jerry (Kathleen) of Argusville, ND and Roger (Vickie) of Topeka, KS; daughter Sharon (Mark) Jenson of East Grand Forks; grandchildren Sarah (James) Erickson, Emily, Michael, Ryan and Chase (Torie) Brokke, Scott (Quinn), Amy and Rachel Jenson; great-grandchildren Isaac and Freya Erickson and Tove and Jude Jenson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ray, son Duane, parents Peter and Olga Husby, sister Tootsie (Leo) Johnson, brother Harold (Jean) Husby, nephew Don Johnson, parents-in-law Halvor and Carrie Brokke.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

VISITATION: One hour prior to the service at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church

INURNMENT: Our Savior’s Lutheran Cemetery, McIntosh, MN

