Margaret DuRand

Margaret Marie DuRand, 102, of Oakes, ND passed Away August 26, 2023 at the Oakes good Samaritan Society.

She was born April 1, 1921 in Steele, ND to Fred and Rike (Michaelsen) Henninger. When she was nine years old, Margaret moved with her family to Guelph, North Dakota. She attended country school in Clement Township and graduated from Guelph High School in 1939. Some of her favorite things during her childhood were horseback riding, dancing, and playing basketball. Margaret often shared stories of her journey to school on horseback or on a sled pulled by horses.

After high school Margaret moved to Oakes, where she worked at the JC Penney Store from 1939 to 1943. She then moved to Los Angeles, CA, and worked as an inspector for North American Aviation from 1943 to 1945. After World War II was over, Margaret returned to Oakes and resumed her job with the JC Penney Store. On November 23, 1946, Margaret was united in marriage to Robert DuRand. They made their home in Oakes, where they raised their three children and were partners in Robert’s electrical business, DuRand Electric from 1954 to 1984. Robert passed away on February 21, 1996. Margaret moved to the Oakes Good Samaritan Society in 2016.

Margaret enjoyed playing bingo, gambling at the casino, card games, gardening, and visiting at the Oakes Senior Center. She also enjoyed volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels when she was able to walk without assistance. Margaret was a member of the Oakes United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her three children, Ronald DuRand, Fargo, ND, Donna DuRand (Nicholas) Ellig, Moorhead, MN and Carole DuRand (Randall), Alexandria, MN; one grandson, Brady DuRand Bjornson (Katie), Denver, CO; and a sister, Addie Ilene (Babe) Frauenberg, LaMoure. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, and three brothers, Ervin, Harold and Louie Henninger, and a great granddaughter, Mia Mae.

A private graveside service will be held at the Oakes View Cemetery where she will be buried next to her husband.

In memory of Margaret, please consider a donation to CHI Hospice (367 2nd St NW Valley City, ND 58072), the Oakes Senior Citizen Center (207 S 5th St), the Oakes United Methodist Church (602 Juniper Ave), or the Oakes Good Samaritan Society (213 N 9th St Oakes, ND 58474).