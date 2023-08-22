Mae K. Wieland

Mae Kathleen Wieland, 78, passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023, in West Fargo, ND.

Mae was born in Mayville, ND, on October 6, 1944, to Herman and Marie (Narveson) Holland. She attended Concordia College and then the University of North Dakota, where she met the love of her life, Dean Wieland. They were married on September 10, 1966, and not long after, Mae graduated with a degree from The Sisters of Saint Joseph School of Nursing. They moved to Topeka, KS, but returned to Grand Forks, ND, where they raised their children, Andy and Suzi.

Over the years, Mae worked as an RN in a variety of places, including on the hospital floor, the ER, and after raising their children, she returned to work and eventually retired in 2012 from Grand Forks Public Health. She had a passion for painting, enjoyed playing bridge, and was active in their church and organizations, including P.E.O., the CVIC, and the NDSPE Engineering Auxiliary. She loved her time at the lake, traveling with Dean, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Dean Wieland, her son Andy (Cindy) Wieland, her daughter Suzi (Cory) Retzlaff; grandkids, Hannah, Parker, and Sarah Wieland, and Lincoln and Miranda Retzlaff. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Marie Holland, and brothers, Herman and Mike Holland.

Her family would like to thank all the memory care and skilled nursing staff at the Eventide Sheyenne Crossings facility for their excellent care during the past few years. Visitation will be Friday, August 25, from 6:30-7:30 pm, with a prayer service at 7:30 pm at West Funeral Home in West Fargo. The funeral service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Cross in West Fargo on Saturday, August 26, at 11:00 am.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association.