Mackenize Joy Kramchuck, 23, of Grand Forks, ND was taken tragically from her family on March 2nd, 2023.

Mackenize was born October 1st, 1999 at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND to Andrew Kramchuck and Linsey Boulduc. She spent her early years attending Phoenix Elementary school, her middle school years between East Grand Forks and Valley Middle School. She graduated proudly from Central High School in 2018. Mackenize went on to pursue a career in nursing while working at Great Expectations Childcare, Mapleview Care Facility and most recently as a traveling CNA.

Mackenzie had an infectious laugh that brought all around her closer. She was the light of her family’s life. She was one of the most compassionate and loving people in this world. Mackenize had many joys in her life; travel, music, shopping, concerts, food, Starbucks but her most joyous days were spent with her family especially her siblings and her dog Oli and cat Lofi.

Mackenize loved her family with her whole heart. She gave her everything when it came to helping and supporting them. She planned family trips and outings and always wanted to get everyone together. Mackenize was the definition of a proud sister, she couldn’t wait for her visits with her siblings Easton and Piper. Her brother Ian and her had an exceptional bond, most recently Ian moved with her on her travel CNA adventures. She had a very close relationship with her two aunts Brandi and Samantha, they spent countless hours on the phone gossiping and listening to her next big adventure. Mackenize considered their house her second home. Growing up, she spent a lot of time with her uncle John and Todd who she always looked up to and enjoyed talking with. Mackenize spent many years with the love of her life Austin Johnson, who helped her achieve many things and always encourage her. She always dreamed big and worked even harder to achieve those dreams, she never backed down from a fight or a challenge. Mackenzie’s laugh, smile, beautiful soul, piercing blue eyes and warm heart will forever be missed by her family and friends.

Mackenize is survived by her loving mother, Linsey Boulduc, father Andrew Kramchuck, siblings; Ian, Piper, Easton and Jax. Many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Sherry Strebig and Arlen Boulduc; paternal grandparents, Richard and Patricia Kramchuck; great grandmother, Roberta Jenson and great aunts and uncles.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the First Lutheran Church, 203 5th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

The Funeral Service will be livestreamed. Go to dandahlfuneralhome.com and go to Mackenize’s Obituary.

Visitation: One hour before services in First Lutheran Church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN in the spring.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN