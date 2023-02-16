Mabel Stegman

Mabel J. Stegman, formerly of Cavalier, ND passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 20, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Our Savior Lutheran Church, Cavalier, ND. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a 6:00 p.m. prayer service at the Askew Funeral Home in Cavalier. Survived by 4 children, son-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Online obituary and guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com