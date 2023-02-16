Lysle D. Martinson

Lysle Dean Martinson, 88 of East Grand Forks passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023 surrounded by his family at Valley Senior Living of Grand Forks.

Lysle was born December 1, 1934 in Lostwood, ND to Ole and Hazel (Erickson) Martinson the fourth of six children. He was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran in Lostwood. Lysle was raised on the family farm, attended country schools and graduated from Stanley High School in 1954. In 1958 he and his brother Lowell joined the Army.

In 1965, Lysle married Elaine Hogan in Grand Forks, ND where together they raised her three children. He worked for KBM Engineers, Inc. as an aerial photographer and as a salesman for Goodman’s Family Furniture.

On May 31, 1980 Lysle married Donna Christianson at Fisher Lutheran Church where they are currently members. The couple lived in Fisher and at Maple Lake until moving to Thief River Falls, MN. Lysle was a member of Golden Pioneers.

Playing guitar and harmonica and singing country western music was a passion that Lysle enjoyed well into his 80’s. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid pool player and storyteller. After retiring, Donna and Lysle loved spending time at Lake of the Woods and wintering in Texas until their move to East Grand Forks in 2016. It was in Texas that Lysle became a favorite at jam sessions.

Lysle is survived by his loving wife Donna Martinson of East Grand Forks; children Rick (Ronda) Hogan of Grand Forks, JoLynn (Bill) Dickson of Gilby and Donna’s children; Karen (Dick) Melquist of East Grand Forks, Sheryl (Reed) Tinkham of East Grand Forks, Tom Christianson of Columbia Falls, MT, Kathy Christianson of Santa Fe, NM, Kevin (Kim) Christianson of Soldotna AK, Linda (Will) Sutton of Minneapolis, MN and Lisa (Rich) Buth of Pelican Rapids, MN; sister Marjorie Howell of Laurel MT; sisters-in-law, Erma Martinson of Minot and Lelia Martinson of Fargo, ND; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and their Texas family Josie (Eddie) Sanches, and Mari and Nathan Nuñez and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Marlyn, Dale (Alvina), and Lowell, sister Arlene (Alvin) Holter, and son Jerry Hogan.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Valley Sr Living for Lysle’s compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Valley Senior Living Chaplaincy Fund (2900 14th Ave. S Grand Forks, ND 58201) Hospice of the RRV, or charity of choice.

FUNERAL: 2:00 PM., Monday February 20, 2023 at Fisher Lutheran Church, 205 2nd St. S., Fisher, MN 56723. Funeral will be live-streamed on Lysle’s page www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

VISITATION: 12:30-1:45 PM, Monday also at the church

INTERMENT: Fisher Lutheran Cemetery in the Spring

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN