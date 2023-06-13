Lyla Marie Wogsland of Grand Forks, ND passed away the night of February 8th. She was born on March 27, 1927, in Grafton, ND. Raised in Edinburg, ND, she was the eldest child of the late Stanley and Mandy (Olson) Stenerson.

Lyla graduated from Edinburg High School in 1945. She attended Concordia College, where she studied music for two years before marrying Herb Wogsland in 1947. Lyla and Herb were married for 72 wonderful years until Herb’s death on December 24, 2019.

Lyla was a homemaker and an active volunteer in nursing homes and the churches she attended. She was a lifelong Lutheran and strong in her Christian faith.

Lyla and Herb made many moves in their lifetime: Fordville, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Devils Lake, Grand Forks, Fargo, St. Paul, Edina, Fergus Falls, Mesa, Missoula, Hamilton, and finally back to Grand Forks. They enjoyed all these places, but were most happy being back in Grand Forks.

A true joy in her life was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her strong and loving connection with each one meant so much to her.

Lyla is survived by her two sons: Robert J. (Kimmi) of Stevensville, MT and Thomas K. of Grand Forks; five grandchildren: Jason (Carrie) of Polson, MT, Jessica of Missoula, MT; Melissa of Missoula; Peter of Salem, OR; Rachel of Missoula; and several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Lyla. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Miranda Stenerson; brother Lon, sister-in-law Arlene and niece Lonna; sister Sandy and brother-in-law Loren Johnson; sister Sherri Lee, and her brother Sterling who passed away a month after Lyla.

A memorial service is planned for June 24th 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the start of the service. Memorials may be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church, Valley Senior Living Grand Forks, ND or the charity of your choice. An online register book may be signed at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com