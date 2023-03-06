Luther Berntson from Wayzata, MN, formerly from Steamboat Springs, CO and Adams, ND passed away at home on March 2, 2023, at the age of 91. Luther was born, November 24, 1931, at home in Silvesta Township near Adams, ND. He was the son of Bertha (Aune) and George Berntson. On January 29, 1960 he married Helen Gryth from Pembina, North Dakota.

Luther is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen, daughters Margo (Bruce) and Kristin (Rolfe), grandchildren Rachel and Matthew, sister Carol Haugen, and brother Bernard Berntson. Luther was preceded in death by his parents George and Bertha, sisters Bergine, Lillian, and Malvina, and brothers Gordon and Rudy.

Funeral services will be held at Gethsemane Lutheran church, in Hopkins, Minnesota on March 25, 2023 at 11:00 am. Live streaming of the service will be available. Inurnment will take place at Hitterdal Cemetery in rural Adams, ND this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Luther’s memory are suggested for Lutheran World Relief, Bread For The World or a charity of your choice.

A full obituary can be viewed at washburn-mcreavy.com