Luella M. Mohagen, age 102 of Grafton, ND, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Lutheran Sunset Home of Grafton.

Luella Mildred (Wellen) Mohagen was born April 17, 1921 to Jalmer and Caroline (Olson) Wellen in Badger, MN. She was raised on the country farm and attended country school north of Badger. She was confirmed at the Roseland Lutheran Church of rural Badger. She graduated from Badger High School in 1940 and was the only member of her family of 11 to graduate from High School. Luella came to Grafton and worked at various cafés. She met Helmer Mohagen and they were married on January 6, 1946. The couple made their home in Grafton where she worked at Borden’s Potato Factory and later at the Grafton Developmental Center in the sewing department.

She was a member of the Grafton Lutheran Church. She enjoyed any type of sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, patching clothes, darning socks and making quilts. She taught Sunday School and enjoyed quilting with the women of Grafton Lutheran. She was an excellent baker, making lots of donuts, lefse, and cookies. She loved to listen to Clayton and Helen play the piano. She was 100% Norwegian and lived through 4 major floods in Grafton. She wore a dress everyday, only wearing slacks to mow the lawn or go to exercise class. She was a strong, independent woman and her children and grandchildren are thankful for her long and healthy life with many wonderful memories.

Luella is survived by her children: Clayton (Jane) Mohagen, Grafton, ND, and Helen (Gary) Lund, Grand Forks, ND; 3 grandsons: Scott Lund, Daryl (Maggi) Lund, and Ryan (Marissa) Mohagen; 8 great grandsons: Jacob, Joshua, Jordan, Jonah and Jack Lund, Riley Mohagen, Gabriel Chapman and Phineas Poitra; 1 great great grandson: Jack Lund; sister-in-law Ethel Wellen; as well as many nieces, nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Helmer; sisters: Thelma Rinde and Ruby Hukee; brothers: Arnold, Jesse, Louis, Harry, Roy, George, Lloyd, and Kenneth; and grandson Kevin Mohagen. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Grafton Lutheran Church of Grafton. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Grafton Lutheran Cemetery of Grafton.

