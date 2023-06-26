Lucille “Lou” Marie Lenoir Offerdahl, 85 of Buffalo, MN passed away June 22nd 2023. Lou was born June 14, 1938 in Graham’s Island ND. She was one of 16 children born to Peter and Victoria Dubois Lenoir. Lou moved to Grand Forks ND where she met her husband Chester and they raised their daughter Julie. She worked for many years at the University of North Dakota and later in life at Valley Memorial Homes in Grand Forks. Lou moved to Buffalo MN in 2007 and took on her greatest role as GaGa to her precious granddaughters, Adriana and Avree. Lou is survived by daughter Julie and son-in-law Jeremy Waschek of Buffalo MN, one sister Grace Morgan of Fargo ND, Stepson Larry (Lynn) Offerdahl of Champlin MN, 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com