Lucas Lee Fore, 46 years, came into the world on February 17, 1977, and passed away one day after his 46th birthday on February 18, 2023. His life was fulfilled with his “Village.” Living his entire life in East Grand Forks, he loved the community and the people in it.

He graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High in 1995 where he played baseball, hockey, cross country and track. He attended Mayville State College and graduated with a BS in Education in 2001. He was a substitute teacher for many years in East Grand Forks and Grand Forks Public schools.

In his later years he enjoyed playing summer softball with “The Athletes” and playing city league basketball. He played hard at all the sports, as he never wanted 2nd place. In his younger years he coached youth baseball, hockey and drove the Zamboni.

Luke was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease, and that did not stop his passion of watching his nieces and nephews play the sports they loved. He was there for all their games in any sport to cheer them on. HD is a heartbreaking disease, but for Luke it created a village that grew larger and stronger.

Luke loved any sport, with his favorite teams being the Green Wave, Vikings, Twins and Gophers. We believe when he got the heaven, he found Kirby Puckett and had a few beers.

Loving family members of Luke include his mother, and bonus father, Terry Fore and Jeff McMaines of East Grand Forks, MN; siblings, Matt (Tricia) Fore of East Grand Forks, MN, Haley (Paul) Stinar of East Grand Forks, MN, David (Jody) Kleyman of Wayzata, MN, Mackenzie (Matthew) Herceg of East Grand Forks, MN and Ryan McMaines of Fargo, ND; nieces and nephews, Dylan and Alyson Kleyman, Jace, Ned, and Nash Fore, Jensen, Jameson, and Jagger Stinar, Daij, Darion, and Norah Herceg, Brady, Blake, and Ellie McDonald, and Londyn and Lenox Maixner. His village included aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends that allowed him to stay home.

Luke is proceeded in death by his father, Darrell Fore, his grandparents, Bill and Arlene Broekemeier and Orville and Dorothy Fore, Aunts Cyndi Broekemeier and Judy McMenamy. Uncles Don Rysavy and Greg Peterson.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Tanya Harlow, Dr. Tiffany Doyle, Sarah Matcha APRN-CNP, Dr. Tracie Mallberg and the staff of Hospice of the RRV.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

You are welcome to wear your favorite team apparel Thursday and Friday and come celebrate his beautiful life.

Blessed be the memory of Lucas Lee Fore

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:00 AM on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1515 5th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. Service will be live-streamed on Luke’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and also one hour prior to Memorial Service on Friday in the church.

INURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery ~ East Grand Forks, MN in the spring of 2023

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN